Owen Porter ties Marshall bowl record in TFLs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Defensive lineman Owen Porter tied the Marshall bowl record for tackles for loss in Saturday’s New Orleans bowl game.

The redshirt sophomore, and Spring Valley grad, totaled four TFL’s against No. 23 Louisiana.

He joins both Alex Bazzie, from the 2013 Military Bowl, and B.J. Cohen, from the 1997 Motor City Bowl.

Porter was pretty emotional in the postgame press conference, and said he just wanted to win this one for the seniors.

“I just wanted to win for the six years,” said Porter. “I don’t really care about the stats. I don’t really care who makes the play. I just wanna win the game.”

In 2020, Porter finished the regular season with fourteen tackles, two TFLs, and a sack.

In that season, he hit a career high five tackles in the Herd’s season opening win against Eastern Kentucky.