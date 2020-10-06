Padres get back Mike Clevinger, Dodgers add pitcher for NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Dylan Floro works against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Mike Clevinger is on the 28-player roster for the San Diego Padres for the NL Division Series and starting Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing the first round of the playoffs.

While Clevinger was among the 15 pitchers on the Padres roster released Tuesday, fellow starter Dinelson Lamet was again left off because of injury. Clevinger (elbow impingement) and Lamet (biceps tightness) both got hurt in their final regular-season starts and weren’t on the roster for the wild-card round against St. Louis.

The Dodgers added a pitcher to their roster for the NLDS, where they will have 14 pitchers and 14 position players after carrying only 13 pitchers for the first round series against Milwaukee.

Right-handed reliever Dylan Floro (3-0, 2.59 ERA) was the pitcher added for the longer NLDS. Floro struck out 19 with only four walks in his 25 appearances during the regular season.

Keibert Ruiz, a third catcher, isn’t on the NLDS roster after being active but not playing against the Brewers. The Dodgers made one switch among position players, with rookie infielder Gavin Lux replacing Edwin Rios.

San Diego also added left-hander Ryan Weathers and outfielder Greg Allen. Right-hander Dan Altavilla and infielders Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo were left off this round.

The Padres last week became the first team to use eight or more pitchers in three consecutive playoff games. Nine relievers combined on a four-hit shutout in the clinching Game 3 against the Cardinals.

The 28-player rosters for the best-of-five series between the Padres and Dodgers:

SAN DIEGO

Pitchers (15): RH Austin Adams, RH Mike Clevinger, RH Zach Davies, LH Tim Hill, RH Pierce Johnson, LH Adrian Morejon, RH Chris Paddack, RH Emilio Pagán, RH Luis Patiño, LH Drew Pomeranz, RH Garrett Richards, LH Matt Strahm, RH Trevor Rosenthal, RH Craig Stammen, LH Ryan Weathers.

Catchers (3): Luis Campusano, Jason Castro, Austin Nola

Infielders (5): Jake Cronenworth, Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado, Mitch Moreland, Fernando Tatis Jr.

Outfielders (5): Greg Allen, Trent Grisham, Wil Myers, Tommy Pham, Jurickson Profar

LOS ANGELES

Pitchers (14): RH Pedro Baéz, RH Walker Buehler, RH Dylan Floro, RH Tony Gonsolin, LH Victor González, RH Brusdar Graterol, RH Kenley Jansen, RH Joe Kelly, LH Clayton Kershaw, LH Adam Kolarek, RH Dustin May, LH Jake McGee, RH Blake Treinen, LH Julio Urías.

Catchers (2): Austin Barnes, Will Smith

Infielders (5): Matt Beaty, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Justin Turner.

Outfielders (5): Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Terrance Gore, Joc Pederson, AJ Pollock.

Infielders/Outfielders (2): Enrique Hernández, Chris Taylor.

___

