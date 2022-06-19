DENVER (AP) — San Diego star third baseman Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble running out a grounder and the Colorado Rockies completed a three-game sweep, beating the Padres 8-3 Sunday.

Machado, who is hitting 328 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs, was injured in the first inning and exited the game. The Padres said X-rays were negative. “Fortunately, when he felt himself slip, he was able to shift his weight to the right and probably avoid more serious damage,” acting manager Ryan Flaherty said. “All in all, it’s as good as it could be.”

Flaherty said it’s still uncertain how long Machado will be out.

“We have to wait for some of the swelling to go down and he gets treated,” he said. “We’ll probably have a better idea of that tomorrow.”

Flaherty ran the team while manager Bob Melvin remained in COVID-19 protocol.

Machado was injured after hitting a grounder that slowly rolled toward pitcher Antonio Senzatela. Machado sprinted down the line and stretched his left leg toward first base as the throw arrived, but his cleat appeared to slip across the top of the bag and he fell to the ground, his leg buckling beneath him.

“When it happened, obviously, everyone’s heart drops,” San Diego starting pitcher Blake Snell said. “You know how important he is to the team and what he means to our team.”

Clearly in pain, Machado, who was out on the play by a half-step, grimaced and clasped his hands around his lower left leg as team trainers came on to the field to tend to him.

Machado later sat up but was unable to put weight on the injured ankle and was helped off the field and into the clubhouse for further examination.

“It’s tough,” Senzatela said. “Hate to see that. He’s such a goodball player. You could see he was running all out down the line. I hope he’s good soon.”

Randal Grichuk homered to cap a five-run fifth inning and the Rockies beat San Diego for the 10th straight time at Coors Field, their longest home winning streak against the Padres in team history.

Senzatela (3-3) pitched six strong innings, Elias Diaz also homered and C.J. Cron had three hits for Colorado.

Luke Voit and Austin Nola homered for the Padres.

Voit led off the the second with a home run and the Rockies evened the score in their half of the second on Diaz’s RBI single.

Colorado broke it open with a big fifth.

Garrett Hampson tripled with one out and Yonathan Daza walked, setting up RBI singles by Brendan Rodgers and Cron, finishing Snell (0-4). Steven Wilson relieved and Grichuk hit a three-run drive that put the Rockies up 6-1.

“I think hitting is contagious,” Grichuk said. “You put together good at bats, it’s contagious. Nobody kind of wants to be the one left behind when everybody is swinging it. But obviously, this game’s hard and it kind of goes up and down throughout the year. But we swung it well this series and hopefully we can continue in Miami.”

Diaz, who finished with three RBIs, homered leading off the sixth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

Nola hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Robert Stephenson. TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF-OF Garrett Hampson has been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, returning from a four-day absence. … INF Alan Trejo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque and RHP Tyley Kinley, who has been sidelined indefinitely by flexor tear in his right elbow, has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Padres: Return home to host Arizona on Monday night with San Diego RHP Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.35 ERA) scheduled to pitch the opener in a three-game series.

Rockies: After an off-day Monday, the Rockies open a three-game series at Miami with Ryan Feltner (1-2, 4.85 ERA) set to pitch Tuesday night’s opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports