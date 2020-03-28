Pair of Marshall Golfers Not Letting Canceled Season Stop Their Ultimate Dream

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – The Coronavirus has forced the NCAA to cancel all sporting events through the end of the school year. Many teams, including the Marshall Men’s Golf squad, are unsure of what will come next now that the spring season is gone.

“I really wanted to play my spring semester, I tend to play a little better in the spring. I’d like to be back just because I like being part of the team. I like hanging out with coach and I’ve gotten better since I’ve been here, and I think another year would be really good for my game, but you just don’t know at this time whether you’re going to get it or not.”

“I just hate it for the seniors on our team and everyone on our team cause I can tell they were really trending and playing really well right now. It kind of stinks for them that they didn’t get to finish it out, but hopefully they will get granted an extra season so they can come back an extra year which would be great.”

Both Moore and Mullens are certainly disappointed their seasons have been canceled due to COVID-19, but the outbreak isn’t keeping them off the golf course as they have a bigger goal in mind which is to one day, turn pro.

You put your money up against other people and if you beat them then you get paid, if you don’t then you don’t, it’s a risk, so that’s kind of the idea. Everyone sees the guys on tour and they are like oh he made a million bucks this week when he won but everyone below the PGA tour its such a grind to get there, but I like to do it so I’m ready for it.”

The one thing we know for sure is that golf courses across the mountain state will remain open, and both players couldn’t be happier.

“It’s nice that golf is the one thing that we can still do, because I don’t know what I would do if I did not have golf. It’s awesome that we can still go out here and play and have a good time, compete, and still have matches.”

If you are not practicing someone else is and you’re going to fall behind you just got to keep practicing regardless and we’re playing matches all the time literally anything to get a little competitive.”

And it’s that competitive spirit that continues to drive both players. With the Herd, in Huntington, Jake Siegel, 13 Sports, Working for You.