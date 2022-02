INSTITUE, WV (WOWK) – Day one of the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State has come to a close; and we saw some solid area teams compete.

Undefeated, 12-0, Fairmont Senior took on 12-1 Logan; the Wildcats won it 72-64.

Charleston Catholic also took on an undefeated squad in St. Mary’s, and came out with the huge win the final 66-58.

South Charleston battled Wyoming East and tallied a 40 point victory; the final 86-46.

Check out all the highlights above from day one!