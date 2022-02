INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The Par Mar Shootout has officially wrapped up Wednesday, ending with No. 2 Morgantown against No. 9 Capital.

The Cougars had a slow start; only managing two baskets by the end of the first quarter.

Morgantown went into halftime up 27-11.

In the second half, Capital tried to battle back, but just couldn’t dig themselves out of that first quarter hole.

The final 59-37.