PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – In Charleston, Capital hosted Parkersburg, and this one was tighter in the beginning.

Cougars’ Naquan Carter with the catch and run, he put on the jets and his gone to score the first Capital touchdown, Parkersburg still up 21-7.

The Big Reds answered back in a big way, David Parsons scrambles and then launches a rocket down the field. Andrew Stalnaker burns his defender, makes the grab and is long gone.

Parkersburg goes up 28 to 7.

Check out highlights above!

The final 44-14, Big Reds.