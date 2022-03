CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The undefeated, number one seed, Parkersburg Catholic took on the No. 8 seed Buffalo in the first round of the state tournament; the Crusaders won 69-19.

The Lady Bison managed just one basket in the first quarter; Parkersburg Catholic went into halftime up 44-5.

The Crusaders will face Petersburg next, Friday morning, for this Class A semifinal game.