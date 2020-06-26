Parkersburg’s Kenny Hess captures 87th WV Open Championship by one stroke

PARKERSBURG, WV – (WOWK-TV) – Golf fans in the Mountain State could not have asked for a better ending to the 87th West Virginia Open Championship. The tournament in Daniels came down to the final hole between Wheeling’s Thadd Obecny and Parkersburg’s Kenny Hess.

Hess led after the first day of play, Obecny after the second day — the pair all tied up at the final hole.

We go right to the 18th green, Obecny drops one in from just a few feet away for par.

Hess — can birdie the hole and take the 87th West Virginia Open — with a chirper right here— and he gets it. It’s a birdie put that falls in.

And Parkersburg Kevin Hess is the 20-20 West Virginia Open he finishes a terrific (-5) and takes the open by just one stroke.

And Hess walks away with some nice shiny new hardware — a big congrats to him.

Click the video player to see highlights and leaderboard standings.