(WOWK) — The first PGA Tour event cleared to allow spectators will be Ohio’s Memorial Tournament, held July 16th – 19th at Muirfield Village in Columbus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement on Friday, saying the tournament prepared a safety plan that he intends to approve.

Organizers have agreed to dramatically reduce the number of people and increase sanitation among other measures.

It’s official, thanks to State approval & support from the @PGATOUR, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of #theMemorial ⛳. More details coming soon regarding protocols designed to promote the health & safety of all who will be on-site at this year’s Tournament. pic.twitter.com/kJG9npxol0 — #theMemorial (@MemorialGolf) June 5, 2020

The Memorial will follow five weeks of events where no spectators were allowed.