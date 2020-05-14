PGA’S Justin Thomas to be featured on 2K21 video game cover

(AP) — Justin Thomas can put down the driver and grab a controller: The former PGA Championship winner made the cover of the “PGA Tour 2K21” video game.

Thomas, still only 27, already has won 12 times in five years. This includes a major at the PGA Championship, a World Golf Championship at Firestone, and two FedEx Cup playoff events. He has won a FedEx Cup and reached No. 1 in the world.

He’s ready to tee off in the game on its Aug 21 release.

