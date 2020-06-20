Picnic in the Park: WV Power hosts fans for a day at the ballpark

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s mid-June, and there’s still no baseball in sight. Most of us probably miss being at the ballpark.

But a few people got a taste of summertime Friday afternoon at ‘Picnic at the Park’ – put on by the West Virginia Power to touch base with fans who would normally be spending many summer evenings at Appalachian Power Park.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and again from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Power park was full of fans for the first time this season.

Folks were allowed to bring their own food and beverages and dine at the diamond, while browsing some new merchandise.

WOWK’s Mark Curtis even made an appearance!

Voice of the Power David Kahn gave his idea on when baseball might return.

“First and foremost, it depends on Major League Baseball, and they need to first figure out their season, so that we can figure out ours.”

The MLB and MLBPA are still going back and forth on an agreement. While several players from multiple organizations have just tested positive for Coronavirus.

Follow Anna Tarullo on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories