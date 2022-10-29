PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, Pikeview High School’s girls’ and boys’ cross country teams traveled to Cabell Midland High School for the state competition. It was the first time since 2008 that the boys’ team went to states.

Before the meet, teachers and students at Pikeview High School held a send-off for the cross country teams. The student drumline even performed as students cheered on their peers.

Seniors Kaleb Blankenship and Braden Ward said both teams worked hard to get where they are now.

“Well, we’ve all definitely improved over practices, and everybody’s gotten better placing, better times,” Blakenship said. “All year, you could just see the progression the whole time, and it got us regional champs. So, I guess now we’re going to see how it goes at states.”