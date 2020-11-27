‘Pinstripe Bowl” latest NCAA football COVID-19 victim

NEW YORK, NY (AP) – The Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium will not be played this year.
The game matches teams from the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference.
Organizers announced Friday that because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the region and state and local travel restrictions in New York, the game is off. The plan is for it to return next season.
There have now been eight bowls that will not be played this season, reducing the total number of games to 35.
