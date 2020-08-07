ST. LOUIS, MO (WOWK) – The Pioneer Football League says it is cancelling its conference competition this Fall 2020 season.
League membership spans coast-to-coast and through the Midwest, including Morehead State University in Kentucky.
Due to the league’s vast reach across the country, this has posed many challenges for the team to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”James M. Danko, President of Butler University and Chair of the PFL
While the PFL says it will not conduct the conference this fall, the league is committed to exploring opportunities for football student-athletes this academic year, so long as they can safely follow CDC guidelines.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 13 News Now webcast, Friday, Aug. 7: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- WV Corrections continues close watch on COVID-19 numbers at jail
- Shop back to school: tax-free holiday weekend begins in Ohio
- Pioneer Football League cancels Fall league schedule
- WVSU students react to potential TikTok ban
- CDC changes number of days someone has to quarantine if infected with COVID-19
- Governor says West Virginia schools are prepared to reopen
- Ready to have the time of your life? Jennifer Grey returning for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel
- Kentucky Education Association: “Public schools should not open to in-person instruction”
- COVID-19 exposure closes local county court