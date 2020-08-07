Pioneer Football League cancels Fall league schedule

Football on the field during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

ST. LOUIS, MO (WOWK) – The Pioneer Football League says it is cancelling its conference competition this Fall 2020 season.

League membership spans coast-to-coast and through the Midwest, including Morehead State University in Kentucky.

Due to the league’s vast reach across the country, this has posed many challenges for the team to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Presidents and Athletic Directors of our respective universities made this very difficult decision after extensive deliberations and consideration of many factors. We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs. Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.” James M. Danko, President of Butler University and Chair of the PFL

While the PFL says it will not conduct the conference this fall, the league is committed to exploring opportunities for football student-athletes this academic year, so long as they can safely follow CDC guidelines.

