Pirates’ Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings

(ASHEVILLE, NC) -- The start of 2021 marks the start of a new set of normals for temperatures and precipitation for those who keep and study climate records. The new data set was just released on May 4 by the National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, NC. These are the numbers the StormTracker 13 meteorologists refer to when they mention what today's temperature is "versus normal."

The normal data sets use a rolling 30 year average and now meteorologists and climatologists will use the time from 1991-2020 and that time frame is used to make a more handy comparison of day to day weather within recent history, compared to longer range climate time frames.

The overall notion from the new set of normals is that the continental U.S. is generally warmer than normal and also wetter than normal except the southwestern part of the nation where things are drier.