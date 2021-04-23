Pittsburgh Steelers football player arrested in Lake County: I-Team

WILLOUGHBY HILLS (WJW) – Another pro football player has been arrested in Northeast Ohio on a weapons charge.
Justin Layne, a cornerback for the Steelers, was arrested by Willoughby Hills police on several charges including improper handling of a weapon in a motor vehicle and speed, according to Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele.
Naegele says his officers arrested Layne following the 1:20 a.m. traffic stop Friday.
Layne was in Willoughby Hills Municipal Court Friday morning to face charges. He is out on $5,000 bond.
Layne was a wide receiver at Cleveland’s Benedictine High School and played at Michigan State. He was drafted by the Steelers in 2019.
The I-TEAM reached out to the Steelers about the matter but have not heard back.