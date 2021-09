ELK RIVER, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Play of the Week goes to Herbert Hoover’s Devin Hatfield for his incredible touchdown run against Wyoming East.

Check it out above!

He split several defenders, hugged that sideline, and managed to get all the way in for the touchdown.

This was also a crazy game – it was 70-6, Hoover at halftime. That was also the final score.