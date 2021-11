HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Donovan Garrett showed off his strength… and flew off the ground a little bit!? In the Highlanders’ second round playoff game against George Washington.

Garrett sacked Abe Fenwick for the safety, to push Huntington’s lead to 9-0.

The Highlanders rolled on to win it 29-13.

Huntington faces Cabell Midland in the Class AAA state quarterfinals next week.