HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Play of the Week was made by none other than Huntington’s star Noah Waynick.

Waynick snagged a big pick six in the Highlanders’ first round playoff game against Wheeling Park.

You can check it out above!

Huntington went on to win 48-21; they face George Washington in the second round on November 19th.