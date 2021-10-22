All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Play of the Week: Hurricane diving touchdown catch

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Play of the Week comes from the Redskins. Quarterback Ismael Borrero with the long touchdown pass to Lucas Rippetoe, who barely keeps his feet in bounds.

