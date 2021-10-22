Play of the Week: Hurricane diving touchdown catch

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Play of the Week comes from the Redskins. Quarterback Ismael Borrero with the long touchdown pass to Lucas Rippetoe, who barely keeps his feet in bounds.
Click here for the latest scores around the Tri-State area.
by: Zach GillelandPosted: / Updated:
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Play of the Week comes from the Redskins. Quarterback Ismael Borrero with the long touchdown pass to Lucas Rippetoe, who barely keeps his feet in bounds.
Click here for the latest scores around the Tri-State area.