CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Play of the Week is Hurricane’s Cam Carney’s pick six! Check it out above.

It was George Washington’s first possession of the game, and Carney spotted exactly where it was going.

He found the right sideline and crossed the plane for the first touchdown of the game!

The Redskins ended up losing this one, the final 35-14, but hey… it was still an awesome play.