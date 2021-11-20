Player of the Week: Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt

CHARLELSTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Player of the Week is Cabell Midland’s Chandler Schmidt.

This isn’t the first time you’ve heard his name – and rightly so, as he’s just tied the Knights’ program record for touchdowns in a season, at 29.

In Midland’s Friday night second round playoff game against an undefeated, (10-0), University team, Schmidt totaled four touchdowns.

You can check out two of his early ones above!

We will be checking in with the Cabell Midland squad this upcoming week before the state quarterfinals, so tune in Wednesday night for a feature preview with the Knights!