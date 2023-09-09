CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Our week three ‘Player of the Week’ is Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield.
Hatfield totaled two passing and four rushing touchdowns in their 42-7 win over Nitro.
Those game highlights here.
by: Cassidy Wood
