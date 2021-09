ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – This week’s player of the week is Devin Hatfield of Herbert Hoover!

He can execute on both sides of the ball; in his game tonight against Nitro he had a huge completion for a score, and also snagged an interception which led to another seven points.

The Huskies roll on to a perfect 3-0 after tonight’s win, and face Wyoming East on the road next Friday.