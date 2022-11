HURRICANE ,WV (WOWK) – Another big win for Huntington, another player named our 13 Sportszone Player of the Week. Quarterback Gavin Lochow is this week’s recipient after leading the Highlanders to a 24-21 win over Hurricane.

The University of Dayton commit added a pair of touchdown runs to help lead his team to the win. Huntington improves to 9-1 heading into the playoffs. The Highlanders help their case to be the top overall seed for the second year in a row.