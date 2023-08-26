CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Player of the Week is Man High’s Jayden Brumfield.
Brumfield caught a huge interception, running it back for a big gain that put the Billies in scoring position.
Check it out above!
by: Cassidy Wood
