NITRO, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Player of the Week comes courtesy of Nitro! Quarterback Trevor Lowe helped lead the Wildcats to just their second win of the season, defeated Sissonville 32-7.

The senior battled an injury earlier this season, but has bounced back, connecting with Hagen Summers for a long touchdown pass in the win against the Indians.

