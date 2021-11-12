Player of the Week: Poca’s Jordan Wolfe

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Player of the Week is Poca’s quarterback Jordan Wolfe!

Wolfe had an incredible game tonight in the Dots’ first round playoff game against Liberty; he ran down inside the 20 to get his squad in solid scoring position, then he finished the job himself with a 10-yard touchdown run.

A few plays later, he launched a rocket to wide open Kambel Meeks to score the second touchdown of this game; proving he can really do it all.

The Dots took down Liberty with a 28-6 final; they’ll face Frankfort for round two of the playoffs.