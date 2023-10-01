MADISON, WV (WOWK) – After another big performance on the ground, Scott running back Preston Cooper is this week’s Player of the Week.
The Skyhawks improved to 6-0 with a 50-20 win over Mingo Central.
by: Zach Gilleland
Posted:
Updated:
