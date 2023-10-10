CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Our week seven Player of the Week is Winfield’s Kjuan Pearson.
Pearson played a big role in the Generals 65-0 shutout win over Poca, and has been a playmaker all season long.
by: Cassidy Wood
