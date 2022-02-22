POCA, WV (WOWK) – Poca hosted Nitro for their last home game of the regular season, and won the final 56-42.

Nitro handed Poca their only loss of the season, which their second game of the season; the Dots entered this game on an 18-game win streak.

Poca grabbed an early lead, and Nitro cut it within two in the first half thanks to some big buckets by Trevor Lowe.

The Dots went into halftime up 24-18.

Then Poca came out strong in the second half; Jackson Toney hit a few back-to-back, then had a steal and another score.

Poca is now 19-1, Nitro 9-13.