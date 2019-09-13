Poca Boys Soccer Wins in Shut Out in First Game Back



Poca, W. Va (WOWK) —We brought you the story just last week of the Poca High School Boys Soccer team as their season was ended prematurely.

The Dots didn’t have enough team members to meet county requirements, and were just one man short for the 15 person requirement.

But a few days after hearing the news, Poca High School got an exchange student that expressed interest in the team … and just like that they were back on the practice field on Wednesday!

And Thursday night? They were back stronger than ever, posting an 11-0 shut out over Chapmanville in their first game back.