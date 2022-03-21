CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Poca High School won the Class AA state championship on Saturday after a week, and a season, of hard fought battles.

Poca faced Bluefield in the state title game.

The Beavers kept it close in the first half, making 10-of-19 field goals; but after halftime, this one was all Dots.

Bluefield cut it to six at the top of the third quarter; but then Poca went on a run. And from that point on, the Dots never gave up more than a 15 point lead.

The final 65-48.

In last year’s championship game, this Poca team stood on the Charleston Coliseum floor, and received the runner-up trophies after losing to Williamstown.

But after Saturday’s win, the redemption story is complete.

“It feels amazing,” said senior and Marshall commit Toby Payne. “I mean me and Isaac were talking before the game, how it felt to sit on the other side… getting that second place trophy… and we didn’t want that this year so… it burned a hole in us for sure.”

“It just feels so good,” said senior Jackson Toney. “Last year sittin’ there listening to them call us runner-up every time… it was just heartbreaking. But now, it’s just unbelievable.”

And the celebrations have only just begun!

Poca High School held a pep rally for their state champions on Monday.

The school let all of its kids out early to go to the gym and cheer on the guys who made school history.

This was a special group; seven of the guys on this team will now graduate, all grew up playing ball together since elementary school.

“It’s the best thing ever,” said senior and Virginia commit Isaac McKneely. “There is nothing like winning a state championship with your brothers that you grew up playing… since God knows when… I mean I’ve been playing basketball, football, baseball, with them… so it’s just really cool. You can’t write anything better than that.”

“They’re a very close group and I’m gonna miss these seniors,” said head coach Allen Osborne. “Lunch time, you hear them in the locker room laughin’ and havin’ a good time. They’re very close and a very special group, and that’s what I told them. We’ve made a lot of memories.”

But the celebrations aren’t over yet!

The City of Poca is holding a championship parade this Saturday at 11:30.