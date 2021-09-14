Poca grad Ethan Payne scores first college touchdown

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Poca running back Ethan Payne scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday in the Joan against North Carolina Central.

Head coach Charles Huff says he’s glad Payne got a chance to be rewarded for all his hard work in this offseason.

“I mean he’ll run through a wall and run back through it to ask you if he did it right,” said Huff. “And whenever you can reward a young man for his hard work, you try to do that.

I think Saturday was a good opportunity he got in there, was able to have some success and was able to learn. What he’s done is he’s created value for himself. There will be more opportunities for him.

Does that mean he’s gonna be the starting quarterback? No.. but now he’s on some special teams, he’s got a chance to get in the game… knows the speed of the game now… so I think it’s been good to see him have some success based on the work he put in.”

Check out the touchdown above!