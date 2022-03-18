POCA, WV (WOWK) – Number one seed Poca took on the four seed Ravenswood in this Class AA state semifinal.

Red Devils’ Logan Alfred came out and scored the first basket.

Then the Gatorade player of the year got hot behind the arc.

Toby Payne finds Isaac McKneely for the three; his first of five today.

Poca went into halftime up 22-12, and McKneely was responsible for 15 of those points; he ultimately totaled 26.

The Dots worked well in the paint too; Ethan Maynor with a nice layup.

Red Devils had 14 turnovers, and Poca had 8 steals; the Dots just attacked them defensively.

The final of this one 60-32.

Ravenswood head coach Mick Price said he thought they had a solid plan coming in…

“My game plan sucked,” said Price. “(I said) so here’s what we’re going to do. He hasn’t shot well down here, we’re going to let him shoot the ball from outside. Try and keep him from driving, get that big Payne kid and that other kid off the board… and then he hit 5 threes.”

“We grind them out on D,” said Poca’s top scorer Isaac McKneely. “Make them take time on possessions, and that just makes us have less possessions in the game. So when we get the ball, we need to really take care of it. Make sure we get a good shot. We started gettin’ good shots, ran some good sets, and like I said my teammates got me the ball in the right spot.”

Poca is back in the state championship game and will face Bluefield at 12:30 on Saturday.