POCA, WV (WOWK) – The Dots are dancing once again.

Poca took down Charleston Catholic 55-35 in Thursday night’s regional final, advancing to the Class AA state tournament. The Dots were awarded the top seed in the bracket and will face eight seed Magnolia.

Poca is hoping to bounce back in this year’s tournament after falling to Williamstown in last season’s state championship game.

Tipoff Tuesday is set for 7:15 p.m. The winner of that contest will take on the winner of Ravenswood-South Harrison.

Class AA bracket: