CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No. 1 Poca boys basketball took down Chapmanville at home; the final 48-21.

The Dots rack up their tenth win in a row, now sitting at 11-1.

This one was a low scoring affair; the Dots went into halftime up 17-10, but were able to get it rolling a little bit faster in the second half.

Watch highlights above!