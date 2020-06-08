Poca star Running Back Ethan Payne receives offer from Marshall

POCA, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – If the best high school running back in West Virginia wants to stay in the Mountain State and play division football—- he now can — and do so less than an hour away. Check it out — Poca’s Ethan Payne posting this picture of a Marshall jersey on his twitter page — the 2019 Kennedy Award winner is coming off an MVP season and its no surprise the Herd want him.

Payne ran the Dots deep into the post-season and also rewrote the history books some 41 years later.

The Running Back’s numbers out of the backfield were sensational, finishing the year shy of 2,900 yards to go along with 49 touchdowns.

Every time he touched the ball, tt was a big play waiting to happen. He averaged 13 yards per carry, and 237 yards per game.

The Dots standout also accounted for 276 of Poca’s points last season, which shattered the previous state record of 263 set by Pineville’s Curt Warner in 1978.

All eyes will be on rising senior, as the Kennedy Award is given to the state’s top player.