CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Winfield hosted No. 1 Poca in Week 7 of the boys basketball season; the Dots came out on top big, the final 45-27.

Isaac McKneely hit a basket and the foul, to help Poca go into halftime up 21-13.

A few more scores by Jackson Toney and Toby Payne helped push the Dots’ lead to 18.

This game was quite different from last year’s; where a last second 3/4 court buzzer beater won the game for the Generals.

Poca wins it, 45-27, rolling to 12-1.