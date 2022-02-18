POCA, WV (WOWK) – Poca hosted Winfield Friday night for their second to last home game of the regular season.

These two teams faced each other at the end of January, and Poca won 45-27.

It was a low scoring affair in this game as well.

Winfield went into the half down 21-12.

They came out strong in the second half; Seth Shilot hit a bucket to make it 21-17.

But then Dots’ Jackson Toney went off, scoring two back to back threes and a few buckets to help take down Winfield the final 42-29.

Poca has now won 18 straight, and sit at 19-1.