CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Poca Dots capped off a dominant season Saturday, defeating Bluefield 65-48 in the Class AA championship game and winning their third title in program history.

West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year Isaac McKneely finished his career with a state championship, leading both teams with 22 points. The senior said he’s been waiting for this moment ever since his team lost to Williamstown in the AA final one year ago.

“I just remember how they felt, how I felt last year not winning the state championship and I said in the press conference we’re going to be back and we’re back and we won it this time so it feels really good,” McKneely said. “I’m really proud of my team. This is all I’ve ever wanted so I’m excited. Player of the year, whatever, that’s cool but this is what I really wanted was a state championship and to do it with my brothers who I’ve grown up with since I was a toddler is amazing. You cannot write anything better than this.”

Poca finishes the season on a 24-game winning streak. Kambel Meeks scored 15 points. Ethan Maynor added 12 points.

The feeling of the loss last year continued to fuel the Dots all season long.

“Last year sitting there listening to them calling us runner up every time, it was just heartbreaking but it feels really good,” senior Jackson Toney said.