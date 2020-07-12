Poca’s Ethan Payne commits to Marshall

POCA, WV (WOWK) — Almost a month ago we brought you the story of Poca star Running Back Ethan Payne starting to gain college interest.

Today the Dots rising senior verbally committed to Marshall, which means the Herd is soon getting the top tailback in the state of West Virginia.

It’s a massive decision by Payne, who has spent the offseason training on his own during this COVID-19 period.

The Dots tailback was the best player in the Mountain State last year. He ran like a man on fire, going well over 2,800 yards and scored 52 total touchdowns. Those numbers allowed him to win the Kennedy Award with ease.

Payne had unofficial visits with WVU, Cincinnati, and Penn State along with some other Division II. colleges, but soon Payne will bring the Payne to the Herd’s opponent’s, and he credits his success to always having the game on his mind.

