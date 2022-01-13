Poca’s McKneely nominated for McDonald’s All-American game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Poca’s Isaac McKneely has been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game; he is one of three West Virginians nominated.

The other two are Ashton Mooney from Parkersburg South, and Ryan Reasbeck from Wheeling Central.

They will announce the rosters for the game on January 25th.

McKneely and the Dots are having an incredible season so far, sitting at 7-1 and in first place for Class AA.

McKneely is committed to Virginia, and will join the Cavaliers this fall.

We will keep you updated on air and online with who makes it to the All-American game!