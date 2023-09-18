CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Point Pleasant traveled to Madison to face Scott, the Skyhawks winning it 68-20.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Point travels to Warren, (4-0) Scott travels to Chapmanville.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
