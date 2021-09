LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County was on a roll, winning three straight to competitive teams, but that streak ended tonight against a tough Point Pleasant squad.

Lincoln scored on their opening drive, a beautiful 40 yard touchdown run by Isaiah Smith.

The Panthers went for two, and led 8-0.

But the Big Blacks were tough late, and went on to win this one the he final 41-28.

Check out some highlights above!