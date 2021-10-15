All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Point Pleasant soccer keeps it rollin’

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – We only have three more weeks of regular season high school soccer, and one of our area teams are on a roll.

Point Pleasant won 16 straight, before losing their first game two nights ago.

Thursday night, they faced the Red Dragons; St. Albans fighting for the big upset.

In the first half, St. Alban’s Blake Casto have a few good saves.

This one was scoreless until about five minutes left in the first half; Ian Wood crossed the box, and Tyson Richards booted it top shelf.

The Big Blacks went on to win this the final 2-1; and now roll on to 17-1-2.

