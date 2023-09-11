BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time Cleveland Browns radio announcer Jim Donovan is taking a medical leave of absence as he continues treatment for leukemia.

The veteran broadcaster made the announcement following Sunday’s 24-3 victory over the Bengals in the 2023 regular season opener.

“So now, here’s what’s going to happen on the Browns Radio Network,” Jim Donovan said. “I am going to have to step away to continue treatment of this relapse of leukemia that I have had. And I will be away for a while. You will be in great hands with Nathan (Zegura) and Je’Rod (Cherry), and Chris Rose will come in and handle the play-by-play.”

Chris Rose, who will serve as a temporary fill-in for Donovan, performed play-by-play duties for Browns’ preseason television broadcasts.

Donovan has been the “Voice of the Browns” since they returned to the NFL in 1999. He plans to continue to listen while he is away.

“And I promise I’ll be a listener, and I’ll be back as soon as I can,” Donovan said.

