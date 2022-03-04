CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We have a fun event happening here in the Capital City over the next two days!

‘Professional Bull Riding’ is putting on an event at the Charleston Civic Center.

Friday night, there is a boxing match; and Saturday, the bull riding begins.

One of the riders, Thor Hofer, has been raising bucking bulls his whole life and has a true passion for it.

“That thrill you get from riding a bull…unless you rode a bull or did some other extreme sport you’re never going to find that kinda thrill; you’re never gonna find that rush,” said Hofer. “Fans will be able to see some of that excitement on the riders faces and their emotions when they see a good bull ride and that might be able to give them a taste of it. But, I tell you what, unless you do it you aren’t gonna get that excitement.”

Tickets are still available here; the bull riding begins Saturday night at 7pm.