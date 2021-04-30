Quarterfinal day at girls state tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thursday night was a wild night of quarterfinal play for girls high school basketball.

The number one seeded Huntington took on Martinsburg – and this game was different than most of us expected.

Huntington came out strong but then really started to struggle. The Highlanders were down by as many as nine points at the end of the third quarter.

But early in the fourth, the pendulum swung back in Huntington’s favor and they scratched their way to the win; the final 54-49.

They will play Morgantown in the semifinals on Friday.

George Washington battled Beckley and Patriots’ senior Kalissa Lacy showed out; tallying a total of 37 points to help GW with this big win. The final 75-31.

The Patriots will face Cabell Midland in the semifinals Friday.

And speaking of Cabell Midland, this squad battled an unbeaten Jefferson in game two of the quarterfinals; and Midland set the tone early.

The Lady Knights led by nine at the half, and finished 59-46. Midland will face GW in the semifinals.